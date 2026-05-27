Ibrahima Konate headshot

Ibrahima Konate News: Trusted defensive anchor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Konate has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to provide high-quality cover behind the first-choice central defensive partnership.

Konate wraps up the campaign as a key defensive piece for Liverpool, stepping in with steady reliability and quality whenever called upon during what was a tough Premier League season for the Reds. The center back offers elite physicality, recovery speed, and aerial dominance, giving manager Didier Deschamps a wide range of options beyond his usual starters, while his big-game experience at the highest club level makes him a trusted squad presence heading into the tournament. Konate enters the competition ready to make an impact whenever his name is called, fully aware that every minute could matter in a deep World Cup run, even with heavy competition from Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Maxence Lacroix for places. He finished the season with two goals and posted career highs across every major defensive metric with 87 tackles, 41 interceptions, and 239 clearances across 46 appearances (46 starts) for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool
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