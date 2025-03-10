Ibrahima Sissoko News: Scores in win over Bayern

Sissoko scored a goal off two shots (one on target), made three tackles (all won) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Sissoko brought his usual tenacity in the middle of the park and this time was also important on the attacking end as he headed home a cross from the right flank to draw things level at 1-1 in the 51st minute. This was just the second goal of the year for the holding midfielder who, as most of his peers, is more used to have his fantasy input relying on defensive production.