Ibrahima Wadji Injury: Could be back for Montpellier

Wadji (undisclosed) is nearing a return and could be a late decision for Sunday's match against Montpellier, coach Eirik Horneland stated in a press conference. "As I speak, everyone is available for this trip. Ben Old and Ibrahima Wadji may still need a week of work, but they have gained in volume and confidence. Taking them into the squad? We will think about it in consultation with the medical staff."

