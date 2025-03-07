Fantasy Soccer
Ibrahima Wadji headshot

Ibrahima Wadji Injury: Not ready yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Wadji (undisclosed) has been training with the team but is aiming a return for next Sunday's clash against Montpellier at the earliest, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.

Wadji has been out of action since late November due to injury but is expected to return soon, potentially in the match against Montpellier next Sunday. However, the forward has primarily been a bench option this season and is likely to remain in that role for the time being.

Ibrahima Wadji
St. Etienne
