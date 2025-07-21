Idan Toklomati News: Back on scoresheet

Toklomati scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Atlanta United.

Toklomati went without a goal last outing but was able to find the back of the net against Atlanta, scoring the club's opener right out of halftime in the 46th minute. This is his fourth goal in his past six matches, now with five goals on the season. He has yet to let up his starting spot since capturing it seven games ago, hopeful to remain as the lead forward for the club.