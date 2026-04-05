Idan Toklomati News: Fortunate assist against Union
Toklomati assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.
Toklomati was the last Charlotte player who touched the ball before Ashley Westwood scored his goal, which gave the former his first assist this season. The forward's form has been hot as well, backed up by two assists and one goal across his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now