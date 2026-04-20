Idan Toklomati News: Gets things going to CLT
Toklomati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against New York City FC.
Toklomati recorded the first goal for Charlotte on Saturday, which proved to be crucial as they picked up the away win. He's been decent for the side with three goals and one assist through eight matches, getting the start in each one while totaling nine shots and creating 10 chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now