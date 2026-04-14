Idan Toklomati News: Misses PK in loss

Toklomati took three shots (one on goal), and had a penalty kick saved in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Toklomati came into the match hot, with a goal and an assist across his last two appearances. He had a good opportunity to make it three straight matches with a goal contribution, but had his penalty kick stonewalled by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake in the 65th minute. Charlotte's go-to striker will look to bounce back at New York City FC on Saturday, the first of four straight games on the road.