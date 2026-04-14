Idan Toklomati News: Misses PK in loss
Toklomati took three shots (one on goal), and had a penalty kick saved in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Toklomati came into the match hot, with a goal and an assist across his last two appearances. He had a good opportunity to make it three straight matches with a goal contribution, but had his penalty kick stonewalled by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake in the 65th minute. Charlotte's go-to striker will look to bounce back at New York City FC on Saturday, the first of four straight games on the road.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now