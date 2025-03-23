Idan Toklomati News: Provides assist in first start

Toklomati assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Toklomati was in the starting squad for the first time in his MLS career and had a good outing, recording three shots and creating two chances against San Jose on Saturday, including a nice assist for Ashley Westwood's goal in the first half. That said, he will likely return to the bench on Saturday against Colorado when Patrick Agyemang returns from international duty.