Idan Toklomati News: Provides assist in first start
Toklomati assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.
Toklomati was in the starting squad for the first time in his MLS career and had a good outing, recording three shots and creating two chances against San Jose on Saturday, including a nice assist for Ashley Westwood's goal in the first half. That said, he will likely return to the bench on Saturday against Colorado when Patrick Agyemang returns from international duty.
