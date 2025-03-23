Fantasy Soccer
Idan Toklomati headshot

Idan Toklomati News: Provides assist in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Toklomati assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Toklomati was in the starting squad for the first time in his MLS career and had a good outing, recording three shots and creating two chances against San Jose on Saturday, including a nice assist for Ashley Westwood's goal in the first half. That said, he will likely return to the bench on Saturday against Colorado when Patrick Agyemang returns from international duty.

Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
