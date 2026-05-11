Idan Toklomati headshot

Idan Toklomati News: Scores first in comeback to 2-2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Toklomati scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Toklomati scored Charlotte's first goal as they started a comeback that would lead to the game finishing 2-2. This was his fourth goal of the season, all of which have come in the 10 most recent games. He took four shots in the game, his most in any game this season and put two on target, his second-highest amount of the season.

Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
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