Idan Toklomati News: Scores goal in victory

Toklomati scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Toklomati headed home a pinpoint Brandt Bronico cross in the 60th minute to open the scoring for Charlotte, securing his sixth goal this season. The strike tied his season high of four shots and he also created a chance to wrap up his decent outing against Toronto. With five of his six season goals scored in his last seven outings, Toklomati is in excellent form for Charlotte and will hope to continue on that rhythm for the final stretch of the season.