Idan Toklomati News: Scores opening goal

Toklomati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 victory against New York Red Bulls.

Toklomati converted his lone chance of the night and was the reason the opposition went down to 10 men after being hauled down by their center back while through on goal. The striker has now scored twice in his last three games from five shots while creating five chances during that period.