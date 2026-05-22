Idrissa Gueye Injury: Late call for season finale

Gueye (undisclosed) has been on the grass but is not yet training with the team, giving him a 50/50 chance of featuring in Sunday's season finale against Tottenham, according to coach David Moyes. "He's been on the grass. I would say there's a 50/50 chance he could be involved. We'll know a bit more once we've trained and we've seen him over the next couple of days. He's not training with the team at the moment."

Gueye has missed three consecutive matches with an undisclosed issue and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his response to training over the coming days. The Senegalese midfielder has been one of Everton's most important midfield figures when fit this season, and getting him available for the Tottenham finale would be a welcome boost for manager Moyes as the club looks to end the campaign on a positive note.