Idrissa Gueye headshot

Idrissa Gueye Injury: Late call for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Gueye (undisclosed) has been on the grass but is not yet training with the team, giving him a 50/50 chance of featuring in Sunday's season finale against Tottenham, according to coach David Moyes. "He's been on the grass. I would say there's a 50/50 chance he could be involved. We'll know a bit more once we've trained and we've seen him over the next couple of days. He's not training with the team at the moment."

Gueye has missed three consecutive matches with an undisclosed issue and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his response to training over the coming days. The Senegalese midfielder has been one of Everton's most important midfield figures when fit this season, and getting him available for the Tottenham finale would be a welcome boost for manager Moyes as the club looks to end the campaign on a positive note.

Idrissa Gueye
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Idrissa Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Idrissa Gueye See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago