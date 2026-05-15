Idrissa Gueye Injury: Missing Sunderland match

Gueye (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Sunderland, according to manager David Moyes. "Idrissa is not fit for the game. He's back on the grass, he's just not available for this game, so there is an outside chance he can make Tottenham."

Gueye is going to sit out yet another match as he attempts to return from injury to end the season, missing a third straight contest. This is unfortunate for the club as they continue without a regular starter in the midfield, only missing out on the starting role this campaign due to his multiple injuries. He will now be in a race against time to make the season finale against Tottenham on May 24, hoping to end the campaign on a high note.