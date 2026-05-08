Idrissa Gueye Injury: Not training, out again

Gueye (undisclosed) is not training yet and is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager David Moyes. "He's fine. He's not training yet, but he's fine. It's not a serious injury. We're hoping he'll be back soon."

Gueye is not yet an option for play, as the midfielder has yet to join team training due to his undisclosed injury. That said, it appears he will still return this campaign, as the injury is said not to be serious, something he could be back from as soon as next week. He will then eye a return as the club prepares to face Sunderland on May 17.