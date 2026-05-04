Idrissa Gueye Injury: Out Monday
Gueye is out for Monday's match against Manchester City due to an injury, according to manager David Moyes. "He just picked up a slight injury in training."
Gueye is not with his team Monday as they face City, as the midfielder suffered an injury that is too much to play through. The good news is that it appears to be minor, potentially returning after only a match out. With a starting midfielder out, Tim Iroegbunam is given the nod in the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Idrissa Gueye See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 2510 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3413 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3413 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Idrissa Gueye See More