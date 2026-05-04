Idrissa Gueye Injury: Out Monday

Gueye is out for Monday's match against Manchester City due to an injury, according to manager David Moyes. "He just picked up a slight injury in training."

Gueye is not with his team Monday as they face City, as the midfielder suffered an injury that is too much to play through. The good news is that it appears to be minor, potentially returning after only a match out. With a starting midfielder out, Tim Iroegbunam is given the nod in the starting XI.