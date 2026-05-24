Idrissa Gueye Injury: Remains out for final game

Gueye (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against Tottenham.

Gueye has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite manager David Moyes giving him a 50/50 chance of featuring following three consecutive absences, with the undisclosed issue proving too significant to overcome in time for the final fixture of the campaign. The Senegalese midfielder had been on the grass but was not yet training with the team earlier in the week, and the club ultimately decided against rushing him back before he is fully ready. Gueye will now focus on the World Cup with Senegal and end the season with the Toffees contributing two goals, three assists, 43 tackles, 28 interceptions and 24 clearances in 25 starts.