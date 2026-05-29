Idrissa Gueye headshot

Idrissa Gueye Injury: Spotted on grass Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Gueye (undisclosed) was spotted on the grass in running shoes at Senegal's World Cup training camp Friday, suggesting his recovery from the issue that kept him out of Everton's season finale against Tottenham is progressing, according to the Senegal Federation.

Gueye had been unable to feature in Everton's final fixture despite manager David Moyes giving him a 50/50 chance heading into the clash, but his presence on the grass at the Senegal training camp is an encouraging sign that he should be available for the opener against France. The Senegalese midfielder ended his Everton campaign with two goals, three assists, 43 tackles, 28 interceptions and 24 clearances across 25 starts, and the national team will be monitoring his condition closely before making any decisions on his role in the opening fixtures of the competition.

Idrissa Gueye
Everton
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