Idrissa Gueye headshot

Idrissa Gueye Injury: Trains in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gueye (undisclosed) has returned to full training with the Senegal squad, the federation posted.

Gueye had been spotted only in running shoes during earlier sessions at the national team camp, raising some uncertainty over his availability for the opener against France, but his return to full collective training is a clean bill of health heading into the tournament. The Everton midfielder ended his club campaign with two goals, three assists, 43 tackles, 28 interceptions and 24 clearances across 25 starts and is now fully available for coach Pape Thiaw as Senegal prepare for what promises to be a highly competitive opening fixture.

Idrissa Gueye
Everton
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