Idrissa Gueye News: Assists in 2-2 draw

Gueye assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Gueye assisted Beto for his third assist of the season, with two coming in the last two games. He found Beto with a cross, and the forward was able to turn the header into the corner of the goal. He also took two shots in the game, his fourth time in the last six games that he has taken two shots. The defender also won his only tackle and made five clearances.