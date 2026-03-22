Idrissa Gueye headshot

Idrissa Gueye News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Gueye assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Gueye was on the scoresheet Saturday, assisting with a key pass and two successful dribbles during the win over Chelsea. He's started the last nine matches since his return from injury, recording two assists with three shots on target seven key passes in that span.

Idrissa Gueye
Everton
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