Idrissa Gueye News: Assists in win
Gueye assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.
Gueye was on the scoresheet Saturday, assisting with a key pass and two successful dribbles during the win over Chelsea. He's started the last nine matches since his return from injury, recording two assists with three shots on target seven key passes in that span.
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