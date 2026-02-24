Idrissa Gueye News: Four shots in loss

Gueye recorded four shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Manchester United.

Gueye recorded a season-high four shots Monday, however he failed to put a single one on target. He also recorded three inaccurate crosses, rounding out a high-volume yet inefficient performance from him. He was solid on the defensive end though as he won five duels, intercepted one pass and won two tackles across his 90 minutes of action.