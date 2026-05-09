Idrissa Gueye News: Seals Cagliari contest

Gueye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), three clearances and one chance created in 12 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari.

Gueye made an impact off the bench, punching it in on a square ball by Keinan Davis in the stoppage time to bag his maiden Serie A goal. He has been playing more lately due to Daivis and Nicolo Zaniolo's physical problems, but both starters are healthy at the moment. He has fired at least one shot in six consecutive appearances (one stat), totaling 11 attempts (four on target) and posting three key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles (two won) over that span.