Idrissa Gueye headshot

Idrissa Gueye News: Subbed in on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gueye recorded two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Torino.

Gueye replaced Adam Buksa in the 70th minute, completed seven passes and won five of his six duels. Gueye has now made 16 appearances this campaign, starting just once.

Idrissa Gueye
Udinese
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