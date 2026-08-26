Idrissa Sabaly News: Joins Red Star on season loan

Sabaly has been loaned to Red Star FC of Ligue 2 for the 2026-27 season, per club's statement.

Sabaly joined Strasbourg in the summer of 2024 from AS Nancy Lorraine and established himself as a key midfielder for the club's elite/reserve side last season, contributing five goals and two assists in 18 matches. He's a France U18 international and picked up his first senior Ligue 1 minutes this past April against Stade Rennais. The loan gives him a path to regular first-team football in Ligue 2 after limited senior opportunities at Strasbourg.