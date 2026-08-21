Idrissa Toure Injury: Won't be available right away

Toure (knee) "will need some time to be an option due to an injury and poor conditioning," coach Ivan Juric announced.

Toure passed the medicals but won't be ready for at least a couple of matches, plus he wasn't training regularly at Pisa because he was on his way out. The gaffer added that, while he played mostly on the wing last year, they plan to use him as a central midfielder, competing with Leonardo Colombo (back) and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (illness), who are both out for the opener.