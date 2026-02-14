Idrissa Toure News: Contained by Milan defenders

Toure won two of two tackles and had four clearances, one nterceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 loss against AC Milan.

Toure put up stats on both ends but wasn't great offensively, ending a five-game streak with at least one shot. Instead, he tallied one or more crosses in the last 13 fixtures, amassing 36 deliveries (three accurate). Moreover, he has had at least one tackle in 12 appearances in a row, totaling 23 (15 won).