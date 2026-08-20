Idrissa Toure News: Transfers to Monza

Toure has joined Monza as part of a trade with Andrea Petagna.

Toure will stay in Serie A despite Pisa's relegation. Even though he didn't score or assist a lot, he was a standout for most of the past campaign up until a late coaching change and an injury. He recorded 66 crosses (11 accurate), 43 tackles and 29 shots (eight on target) in 32 showings (26 starts). He might quickly unseat Samuele Birindelli on the right flank.