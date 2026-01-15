With Freiburg short on center-back options, missing three defenders including starters Philipp Lienhart and Matthias Ginter along with Max Rosenfelder, Ogbus made his first start in the league alongside Anthony Jung and delivered a strong defensive performance despite conceding two goals. He made 12 defensive contributions, including two tackles, three blocks and seven clearances. The defender is not expected to receive playing time in the future if he does not go out on loan, and even in the short term he could also miss the weekend match, with Matthias Ginter expected to return against Augsburg.