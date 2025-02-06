Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ignace Van der Brempt headshot

Ignace Van der Brempt Injury: Fit for Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Van der Brempt (thigh) "will return Saturday and will be able to play a portion of the game," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.

Van der Brempt will be back after sitting out two matches and will compete for the starting job with Ivan Smolcic and Yannik Engelhardt. He's been the top option when healthy. He has registered 11 crosses (one accurate), 14 tackles (12 won) and 14 clearances in his last five showings.

Ignace Van der Brempt
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now