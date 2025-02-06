Ignace Van der Brempt Injury: Fit for Juventus game

Van der Brempt (thigh) "will return Saturday and will be able to play a portion of the game," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.

Van der Brempt will be back after sitting out two matches and will compete for the starting job with Ivan Smolcic and Yannik Engelhardt. He's been the top option when healthy. He has registered 11 crosses (one accurate), 14 tackles (12 won) and 14 clearances in his last five showings.