Ignace Van der Brempt Injury: Option for Venezia match

Van der Brempt (thigh) "will return against Venezia but maybe not from the start," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.

Van der Brempt will be available after skipping five of the last six matches due to two thigh injuries in a row, but Ivan Smolcic has good chances of staying in the starting lineup in this one. He has registered 10 crosses (one accurate), 11 tackles (nine won), three interceptions and 12 clearnaces in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.