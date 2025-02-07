Ignace Van der Brempt Injury: Subs in and out against Juventus

Van der Brempt played just six minutes off the bench in Friday's 1-1 versus Juventus due to a possible relapse of his thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Van der Brempt was available as expected after sitting out two weeks and was inserted late in the second half but was unable to finish the game due to muscular discomfort. He's headed for some tests. Ivan Smolcic got the nod at right-back a few days after joining and will likely continue starting until he and Mergim Vojvoda (calf) are ready.