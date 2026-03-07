Ignace Van der Brempt News: Picks up assist against Cagliari

Van der Brempt assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate), three tackles (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Van der Brempt was credited with a helper for feeding Lucas Da Cunha before a great effort from distance, but his teammate did most of the heavy lifting on the goal. He has started in three of the last four matches thanks to some rotation, as Como are having a deep run in the Coppa Italia, posting three crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (one won) and eight clearances through that stretch, with no clean sheets.