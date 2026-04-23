Ignacio Gomez News: Reserve assist for debut

Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Gomez replaced Zakaria Taifi during the game's 78th minute, marking the former's MLS debut. By logging Orlando's fourth goal Wednesday, the midfielder not only excellently kickstarted his career but also indicated that he may be worth an improved role moving forward. And with a litany of Orlando injuries at the moment, now is a better time than ever for Gomez to break out.