Ignacio Maestro Injury: Ruled out with sprained ankle

Maestro suffered a left ankle sprain during practice after the Feb. 6 clash against Tijuana, which has prevented him from playing as he continues his recovery process, the team announced Wednesday.

Maestro made only four appearances as a substitute for the Camoteros before succumbing to the injury, so his exclusion mainly affects the squad's offensive depth. The offseason signing, who arrived in December from Argentine side Independiente, will likely remain inactive for a few weeks and could be hard to rely on for fantasy value even if he return in the second half of the regular season. In the short term, both Emiliano Gomez and Esteban Lozano may continue to see meaningful playing time up front.