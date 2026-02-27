Ignacio Maestro Injury: Undergoes surgery

Maestro (ankle) has undergone a medical procedure as he continues to battle an injury, his club reported Friday.

Maestro was previously diagnosed with an ankle sprain and the team wanted to avoid the surgery, but they changed that decision following the latest assessment of the issue. The forward will likely miss several weeks, making it difficult for him to play a major role in the Clausura campaign. Both Esteban Lozano and Emiliano Gomez could remain active in his place, with Eduardo Mustre available as a third option.