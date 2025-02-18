Ignacio Pussetto News: Scores consolation goal

Pussetto scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Pachuca.

Pussetto scored a second half stoppage time goal Sunday to give Pumas UNAM a solitary bright-spot in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pachuca. Over his last three appearances (two starts), the forward has attempted five shots (three on goal) and scored three goals. Through seven of Pumas's Clausura fixtures, Pussetto has made six appearances (four starts), after making just five starts over 14 appearances during the previous Apertura campaign.