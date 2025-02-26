Ignacio Pussetto News: Scores goal in loss

Pussetto scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Tijuana.

Pussetto reached a deflected ball in front of the rival goal, reducing the scoring deficit in the 63rd minute of the match. He also took a season-high seven shots while playing a full game for the second time in 2025. He remains the squad's offensive leader with four goals across eight Clausura games, having stood out even in a losing streak.