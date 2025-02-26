Fantasy Soccer
Ignacio Pussetto News: Scores goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Pussetto scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to Tijuana.

Pussetto reached a deflected ball in front of the rival goal, reducing the scoring deficit in the 63rd minute of the match. He also took a season-high seven shots while playing a full game for the second time in 2025. He remains the squad's offensive leader with four goals across eight Clausura games, having stood out even in a losing streak.

