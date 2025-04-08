Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ignacio Pussetto headshot

Ignacio Pussetto News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Pussetto scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Pussetto struck early, appearing unmarked just ahead of the penalty spot to open the scoring for his team. However, the attacker couldn't keep it once and that led him to be subbed off just after the hour mark. The good news for Pussetto is the end of his four-game scoreless streak and he now has five over 13 Clausura tournament appearances.

Ignacio Pussetto
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now