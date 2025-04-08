Ignacio Pussetto News: Scores in loss

Pussetto scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Pussetto struck early, appearing unmarked just ahead of the penalty spot to open the scoring for his team. However, the attacker couldn't keep it once and that led him to be subbed off just after the hour mark. The good news for Pussetto is the end of his four-game scoreless streak and he now has five over 13 Clausura tournament appearances.