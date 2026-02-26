Ignatius Ganago Injury: Back available Sunday

Ganago (calf) is back available for Sunday's game against Lille, coach Ahmed Kantari said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

Ganago exited after scoring in the 2-0 win over Le Havre on Sunday, but the striker will be able to play against Lille on Sunday, March 1. Ganago has one goal in three appearances (one start) since joining Nantes after his loan with the New England Revolution expired at the end of the 2025 MLS season.