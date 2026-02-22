Ignatius Ganago Injury: Scores, picks up calf injury Sunday

Ganago scored a goal but was unable to continue in Sunday's 2-0 win over Le Havre due to an issue in his left calf, Football KO reports.

Ganago left the pitch during the second half after converting a penalty kick in his first Ligue 1 start of the season. The forward, who recently returned from a loan spell at New England Revolution, is now an injury doubt, and his condition is expected to be monitored in the coming days. Bahereba Guirassy took his place against Le Havre and would be a possible beneficiary along with Mostafa Mohamed if the Cameroonian is dealing with a serious problem.