Ignatius Ganago News: Goal and assist in victory

Ganago scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Marseille.

Ganago fired home the opener in the 50th minute, getting on the end of Matthis Abline's pinpoint cutback and guiding a right-footed finish into the far corner past Jeffrey De Lange, then flipped the script as a playmaker minutes later by slicing a sharp pass through the Marseille back line to tee up Remy Cabella's 54th minute strike following Tochukwu Nnadi's costly turnover in midfield. The striker was quiet before the break, but his aggressive runs and smart off-ball movement sparked Nantes' explosive eight-minute surge that effectively put the game away. Ganago now sits on three Ligue 1 goals in 12 appearances, and his second-half takeover was the clearest sign yet of Nantes' turnaround under new coach Vahid Halilhodzic.