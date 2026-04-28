Ignatius Ganago News: Scores in 2-1 defeat

Ignatius Ganago scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Rennes.

Ganogo scored and was assisted by Nicolas Cozza to bring the score back to 1-1. Rennes would go on to score late in the game, so Nantes would be defeated. He returned to the starting lineup having been on the bench in the last game. This was his third goal of the season and first goal since February. This is the fifth game this season that he has taken four shots.