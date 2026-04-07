Ignatius Ganago News: Takes two shots in draw

Ganago had two shots (one on target), created one chance and made two tackles (both won) during Sunday's scoreless draw against Metz.

Ganago wasn't brilliant up front but at least tried his best to generate offense from scratch in a team that was dominated from the get-go. However, the forward ended up being replaced at halftime so as the defense could be reinforced after the red card shown to Tylel Tati in the 38th minute. A starter in each of the last five outings, Ganago looks fully fit after struggling with injuries during most of the campaign and he'll need to be at his best for Nantes to have any chances of escaping relegation.