Igor Injury: Ramping up recovery

Igor (hamstring) will ramp up his training in the coming week, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "A few players [Igor, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman] will be stepping up their rehab next week, so the message is positive,"

Igor will begin to ramp up his training after Saturday's trip to Brentford. The defender has been hoping to return before the end of the season and seems to have at least an outside chance to do so. Igor's role if he can get fit is uncertain after a long spell on the sideline.