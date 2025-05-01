Igor Injury: Ready to start against Newcastle

Igor (hamstring) is ready to start for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus. "Igor also ready to start."

Igor has been training well with the team in recent weeks and is back available after recovering from a hamstring injury. He is an option for Sunday's clash since the coach said he is ready to start. It is still unclear if the defender will be rushed back into the starting lineup on Sunday with both Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk available.