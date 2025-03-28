Igor Injury: Working in gym
Igor (hamstring) was viewed training inside at the club's gym, according to his club.
Igor is seeing his first steps in his rehabilitation since being announced out for the season due to hamstring surgery. This is a positive update for the club, although he still won't return until the end of next season. However, it does appear he is on the right track to be an option for the next season and possibly some summer matches.
