Igor Jesus Injury: Suffers setback
Jesus (knee) suffered a setback on his recovery from ACL surgery as he is expected to remain out indefinitely, per Josh Gross of Inside So Cal Sports.
Jesus' return remains on hold again as he suffered a new setback from his ACL recovery, pushing his return date even further. He will look to try to make a come back before the season ends, with no guarantee at the moment.
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