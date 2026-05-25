Igor Jesus News: Active in final draw

Jesus generated three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Jesus failed to make the score sheet despite finding a handful of chances in the final game of the campaign. He featured next to Chris Wood up front in a 4-4-2 system, which was the case in the last two matches. The Brazilian struggled at times in front of goal during his first year in England, but a strong production in Europa League and domestic cups allowed him to reach 15 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.