Igor Jesus News: Active in final draw
Jesus generated three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
Jesus failed to make the score sheet despite finding a handful of chances in the final game of the campaign. He featured next to Chris Wood up front in a 4-4-2 system, which was the case in the last two matches. The Brazilian struggled at times in front of goal during his first year in England, but a strong production in Europa League and domestic cups allowed him to reach 15 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
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