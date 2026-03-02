Igor Jesus News: Assists goal in 2-1 away loss

Igor Jesus assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Igor Jesus assisted Morgan Gibbs-White as Brighton fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. This was his second assist of the Premier League season, having also assisted one in the Europa League. In his last 11 matches, he has scored five goals and provided two assists. In this match, he created two chances for the first time in 10 matches, and it was the second time that he created two or more chances in any competition this season.